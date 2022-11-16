Maryland sorely lacking women in Congress | READER COMMENTARY

Supporters listen to Heather Mizeur, the Democratic nominee in Maryland’s 1st congressional district who failed to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, during an election night gathering at Farmstead at Kent Island Resort on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

No one asked me but while some inroads have definitely been made by women in the upper echelons of state government, they have been shut out for three consecutive congressional elections. That’s not a great legacy for this “Free State” undeservingly also known as “America in Miniature” (”Far from ‘red wave,’ Maryland election reflected Republican identity issues,” Nov. 13).

Clearly, the bulk of the states do a lot better job of valuing and utilizing the talents of women for congressional positions no matter their political persuasion. There seems to be a deterioration in this regard of late in Maryland. Term limits might be one solution to cure this electoral inequity fostered by the power of incumbency.

— Michael Ernest, Catonsville

