Please remember to request your mail-in ballot | READER COMMENTARY

It is more important than ever for every registered voter to exercise his or her right to vote and if you’re not registered yet, it’s not too late. Registered voters in Baltimore County may cast ballots by mail, in person or at one of the county’s 11 ballot boxes during early voting in October. Voting n person on Election Day is expected to be challenging since the county’s 230 polling places are being reduced to the 11 centers being used for early voting plus and additional 31 voting centers primarily at area schools. Even with early voting, dealing with safety issues due to COVID-19 will result in long lines. Despite concerns about delivery delays by the U.S. Postal Service, in my opinion, mail-in ballots are a safe alternative to voting in person. You don’t need a reason to request a mail-in ballot — it’s just another way to vote if you don’t want to or can’t go to an early voting center or your polling place.