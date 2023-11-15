Tax reform is key to a balanced budget in Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

A flag waves atop the Maryland State House in Annapolis. Raising revenues, rather than cutting the state budget or relying on "Rainy Day Fund" reserves, would be the least disruptive way of addressing future Maryland budget deficits, according to a leading state budget expert. Nov. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Brian Witte) (Brian Witte/AP)

As noted in a recent editorial in The Baltimore Sun, fiscal projections show clearly that it’s time for Maryland to make changes to its outdated tax system and ensure we generate the revenue needed to fund key community priorities including the landmark Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reforms (”Best way to offset Maryland budget deficits is with a balanced approach — starting now,” Nov. 9).

As state elected officials consider tax changes, public input is vital. But we don’t need a commission to know what would work for Maryland. Tax policy experts like the Institute for Taxation and Economic Policy have looked closely at our tax system and found it is unfair and upside down, riddled with corporate loopholes and allowing the wealthiest 1% of Marylanders to pay a smaller share of their income in state and local taxes than the rest of us.

Advertisement

We know that closing corporate tax loopholes works because most other states have already closed them. We should do that here and ensure that big, out-of-state businesses don’t get an unfair tax advantage over Maryland-based entrepreneurs. We can also learn from states like Massachusetts and New Jersey that increased taxes on millionaires to help fund priorities like education and transportation projects.

On the spending side, the suggestion that some local construction projects such as road improvements, trail networks and community centers are disposable “pork” projects falsely implies that we can’t afford to have the quality of life that Marylanders want and deserve. With Maryland poised to spend $1.2 billion to spruce up Baltimore’s two sports stadiums, we should also be able to invest in parks, libraries and the other things that make a community a great place to live.

Advertisement

Some elected leaders may be reluctant to talk about tax reform. But they shouldn’t be. We know from years of public opinion polling that closing corporate loopholes and ensuring the wealthiest pay their fair share are extremely popular with Maryland voters.

I urge Gov. Wes Moore and the Maryland General Assembly not to kick this issue down the road. Now is the time to act and make our tax system fair and up to the task of funding community priorities for years to come.

— Benjamin Orr, Baltimore

The writer is president and CEO of the Maryland Center on Economic Policy.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.