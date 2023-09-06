Despite heat, cycling event turned out pretty cool | READER COMMENTARY

The timeboard official riding as a passenger on a motorbike flashes a note to the many fans lining Baltimore County roads during 2023 Maryland Cycling Classic. Sept. 3, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Kudos to all involved in putting on the second Maryland Cycling Classic bike race on Sunday (“Maryland Cycling Classic: Mattias Skjelmose of Denmark cruises to victory; riders praise race atmosphere,” Sept. 3).

The race was excellently staged and filmed (by Maryland Public Television). Despite the brutal heat, the international field of riders kept up an amazing pace as they powered gracefully over the challenging course that wound through the gorgeous Baltimore County countryside and finished in the impressive Inner Harbor. Roads throughout were clean, free of cars and well-maintained.

The crowds were enthusiastic, and the traffic was perfectly regulated by scores of police and others. All in all, it was a great day for the professional tour riders and spectators (the fact that Maryland native Scott McGill finished an outstanding 7th was a bonus). This was truly a world-class event that showed off Maryland to best advantage!

Who knows how much bigger it could become with a bit more early publicity?

— Bradley Alger, Baltimore

