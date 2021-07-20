Uptick in Maryland COVID-19 cases merits scrutiny | READER COMMENTARY

The recent threefold increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Maryland is alarming despite the fact that the absolute number is still far less than the daily new case count this past winter (”COVID cases are rising across the country. Here’s what’s happening in Maryland,” July 19).
But the numbers would have much more meaning if the percentage of unvaccinated people who have been infected was also included. The Maryland Department of Health should include that percentage in its daily reports of new COVID cases, and The Sun should publish it.
Benjamin Rosenberg, Baltimore
