xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Uptick in Maryland COVID-19 cases merits scrutiny | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 20, 2021 12:30 PM
A man arrives at the Somerset County Health Department on the Eastern Shore as their COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens for the day. The county suffers from one of the highest unvaccinated rates in the state. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun).
A man arrives at the Somerset County Health Department on the Eastern Shore as their COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens for the day. The county suffers from one of the highest unvaccinated rates in the state. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The recent threefold increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Maryland is alarming despite the fact that the absolute number is still far less than the daily new case count this past winter (”COVID cases are rising across the country. Here’s what’s happening in Maryland,” July 19).

But the numbers would have much more meaning if the percentage of unvaccinated people who have been infected was also included. The Maryland Department of Health should include that percentage in its daily reports of new COVID cases, and The Sun should publish it.

Advertisement

Benjamin Rosenberg, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement