Restaurateur: Close corporate tax loopholes | READER COMMENTARY

Companies big and small should be operating on equal tax footing regardless of what states they operate in or their knowledge of unfair, but legal, accounting tactics. The editorial made clear that Maryland is trailing at least two dozen other states that have closed two main tax loopholes that allow big, multi-state companies to essentially hide their income from state taxation. Closing those tax loopholes is not a tax increase; it’s simply making sure that no businesses receive an unfair tax advantage.