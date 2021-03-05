Restaurateur: Close corporate tax loopholes | READER COMMENTARY

As a business owner, I applaud The Baltimore Sun editorial supporting Maryland legislation to close corporate tax loopholes (”Want to fund education reform? Close Maryland’s corporate tax loopholes,” March 3). My company operates seven community restaurants in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia, and we are planning to open two more locations in Maryland in the next few months.
Companies big and small should be operating on equal tax footing regardless of what states they operate in or their knowledge of unfair, but legal, accounting tactics. The editorial made clear that Maryland is trailing at least two dozen other states that have closed two main tax loopholes that allow big, multi-state companies to essentially hide their income from state taxation. Closing those tax loopholes is not a tax increase; it’s simply making sure that no businesses receive an unfair tax advantage.
Even though my company could benefit from the current system, my and other businesses should pay our fair share in taxes. I know the state needs revenue to provide the public services we all rely on. The General Assembly should act this year to close these loopholes and ensure that all businesses are contributing equitably.
Andy Shallal, Washington, D.C.
The writer is the owner of Busboys and Poets.
