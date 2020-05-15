Thanks to leaders of Baltimore and Baltimore County for protecting public health | READER COMMENTARY

Public health must be our first priority right now. In our Baltimore region, thousands of people’s lives depend on correctly balancing these two interests. Once we have enough testing and contact tracing, our governments can start opening up our economies in a safe and responsible way. I know that this approach and my message are hard for people who own and work in small businesses and for those who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own due to this devastating virus. I acknowledge that millions and millions of people’s economic lives across our region, our country‚and the world have been shattered. And I completely empathize with their situation.