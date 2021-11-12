xml:space="preserve">
Gerrymandering is poised to strike Maryland again | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 12, 2021 6:05 AM
Leaders of Maryland’s General Assembly released four draft maps for the state’s new congressional districts that would carve out each of the state's eight congressional districts to match population changes. This is the second of them. All four will be debated during a special legislative session. (Baltimore Sun handout).
The latest article on the legislature’s proposed congressional districts seems to consider gerrymandering only with respect to the 1st District (”Maryland lawmakers unveil their proposed new congressional districts,” Nov. 9). A look at the proposed maps shows there are problems with at least three others.

The 3rd District is ridiculous in every version. In the first map, it has a long narrow tail cutting through the 7th District, while in the fourth map, it looks like a cartoon elephant in profile playing the keyboard of the 2nd District, an arbitrary diagonal across south and East Baltimore. The 4th District also fares badly, particularly in the first and second versions, and the 7th can only be called peculiar.

One point that is immediately clear to a city resident is that Baltimore is chopped up again among three districts, all of which are dominated by suburban areas with very different demographics and political concerns. This would ensure that the city continues to be poorly represented by people who may mean well but whose primary political concerns lie elsewhere.

I was not wholly comfortable with the plan proposed by Gov. Larry Hogan’s panel, but it did demonstrate that it is possible to draw coherent districts that tend toward equitable representation. It is a pity the legislature shows no interest in doing this.

Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore

