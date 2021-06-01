Pay college coaches on the basis of value, not gender equity | READER COMMENTARY

I have a few questions to ask letter writer Teresa Gilbert who believes the University of Maryland should pay the men’s and women’s basketball coaches comparable pay (”Equal pay for equal work in college basketball,” May 27): Did she do all of the research regarding this subject or just the selective data she feels will help her win this argument? Did Ms. Gilbert research the actual attendance at UM women’s basketball and compare it to the men’s attendance figures? Did she research the amount of income generated in ticket sales revenue compared to the men? Finally, did she research the television ratings of the women’s games versus the men’s ratings? After all, the Big Ten sends $50 million or more to participating Big Ten programs in television income each year. That’s how Brenda Frese and Mark Turgeon get that kind of money.
I believe salary is based on worth to the employer and what that employee generates for the business. Ms. Frese is a fabulous, but undervalued, coach who has to struggle along on a paltry $25,000 per week. Coach Turgeon, a journeyman coach at best, makes double the money of Ms. Frese and is currently the highest paid Maryland state employee. Why this disparity in those two cases? It’s called the open market. Ms. Gilbert should check her figures before she pontificates on gender-based equal rights. Let her research what other top women’s programs pay their coaches in Division I compared to the men and get back to me.
Yeah, everything should be fair and square across the board salary and gender wise in about all business and industry. There, I am in total agreement with Ms. Gilbert. However, if a male salesman sells twice or more the product for the business should he be asked to give some of his earnings to female counterparts who produced less than half of the revenue he produced?
Finally, this argument is absolutely ridiculous anyway. The state pays both coaches the combined total of $4 million per year to coach amateur sports. That, to me, is true madness.
George Hammerbacher, Baltimore
