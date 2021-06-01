Pay college coaches on the basis of value, not gender equity | READER COMMENTARY

I have a few questions to ask letter writer Teresa Gilbert who believes the University of Maryland should pay the men’s and women’s basketball coaches comparable pay (”Equal pay for equal work in college basketball,” May 27): Did she do all of the research regarding this subject or just the selective data she feels will help her win this argument? Did Ms. Gilbert research the actual attendance at UM women’s basketball and compare it to the men’s attendance figures? Did she research the amount of income generated in ticket sales revenue compared to the men? Finally, did she research the television ratings of the women’s games versus the men’s ratings? After all, the Big Ten sends $50 million or more to participating Big Ten programs in television income each year. That’s how Brenda Frese and Mark Turgeon get that kind of money.