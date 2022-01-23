Time for serious action on climate change | READER COMMENTARY

I’m glad to see that your article about the start of the Maryland General Assembly session (”Maryland lawmakers return to work with coronavirus on their minds,” Jan. 12) noted that climate change is one of the 2022 state legislative priorities. I’m deeply concerned about the delays in the U.S. response to climate change, which has been widely evident recently in extreme weather events, from West Coast fires to deadly tornadoes in the Southeast.
Since the federal government’s efforts to address climate change have stalled, it’s even more critical for Maryland to take the lead in preventing climate destruction.
Transportation, electricity and buildings account for nearly 90% of Maryland greenhouse gas emissions. That’s why I agree with climate activists who are urging legislators to pass a bill that will lower carbon emissions by 60% from 2006 levels by 2030 and get Maryland to net-zero by 2045. These goals are achievable if we take specific actions, such as electrifying trucks and school busses, pass standards to save energy in public buildings and ensure a cleaner and more equitable electricity grid.
Some legislators have expressed their support for climate legislation, while others are less than enthusiastic or are opposed. Regardless of where your representatives stand on climate, it’s more important than ever to send them an email or call them to let them know that Maryland needs meaningful climate legislation this year.
Linda Harder, Towson
