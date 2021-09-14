Maryland must stop investing in fossil fuels | READER COMMENTARY

The recent article, “As extreme weather risks rise, so do the costs of protecting Maryland’s power grid from storms like Ida” (Sept. 10), highlighted the health and financial burdens we are already bearing from the heating of the planet. We were struck, however, that the article failed to mention the cause of this disruption: the burning of fossil fuels.
We will have to pay increasingly more — to repair the damage and sustain our communities — to the very companies whose business model has been causing this climate crisis, a perverse and unholy protection racket for sure. Meanwhile, Gov. Larry Hogan is committed to expanding fossil fuels in our state, insisting still that fracked gas is a “bridge fuel,” approving pipelines and expanding gas service.
As the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change “code red for humanity” report indicates, we have waited so long to transition off fossil fuels that more flooding, heat waves, storms, sea-level rise, illness and pain are built in. However, we still have time if we pivot quickly to wind and solar and electrify our buildings and vehicles. We will need to stop throwing good money after more bad fossil-fueled infrastructure.
Liz Feighner, Laurel; Ruth Alice White, Columbia
The writers represent Howard County Climate Action.
