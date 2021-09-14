xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Maryland must stop investing in fossil fuels | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 14, 2021 3:05 PM
In this April 24, 2015, file photo, oil pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, New Mexico. The Biden administration has approved thousands of drilling permits since taking office despite a campaign pledge to end fracking on federal land. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
In this April 24, 2015, file photo, oil pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, New Mexico. The Biden administration has approved thousands of drilling permits since taking office despite a campaign pledge to end fracking on federal land. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

The recent article, “As extreme weather risks rise, so do the costs of protecting Maryland’s power grid from storms like Ida” (Sept. 10), highlighted the health and financial burdens we are already bearing from the heating of the planet. We were struck, however, that the article failed to mention the cause of this disruption: the burning of fossil fuels.

We will have to pay increasingly more — to repair the damage and sustain our communities — to the very companies whose business model has been causing this climate crisis, a perverse and unholy protection racket for sure. Meanwhile, Gov. Larry Hogan is committed to expanding fossil fuels in our state, insisting still that fracked gas is a “bridge fuel,” approving pipelines and expanding gas service.

As the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change “code red for humanity” report indicates, we have waited so long to transition off fossil fuels that more flooding, heat waves, storms, sea-level rise, illness and pain are built in. However, we still have time if we pivot quickly to wind and solar and electrify our buildings and vehicles. We will need to stop throwing good money after more bad fossil-fueled infrastructure.

Liz Feighner, Laurel; Ruth Alice White, Columbia

The writers represent Howard County Climate Action.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

