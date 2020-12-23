xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
With climate change, Maryland can make a difference | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 23, 2020 10:30 AM
In this Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, is an aerial view of Lake Powell on the Colorado River along the Arizona-Utah border. A set of guidelines for managing the Colorado River helped several states through a dry spell, but it's not enough to keep key reservoirs in the American West from plummeting amid persistent drought and climate change, according to a U.S. report released Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/John Antczak, File) (John Antczak/AP)

It’s heartening to see Marylanders coming together to urge Gov. Larry Hogan to take action against the increasing havoc resulting from climate change — floods, wildfires, creeping sea-level rise, rising insurance costs — and, indeed, even deaths (“A climate action plan for Maryland’s legislature,” Dec. 14).

No, we can’t afford to wait for Congress to act, but isn’t it great that we don’t have to? Many changes we can make at the state and local level can begin to reverse the results of decades of inaction, neglect and outright denial of reality.

Karie Firoozmand, Timonium

