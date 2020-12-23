With climate change, Maryland can make a difference | READER COMMENTARY

It’s heartening to see Marylanders coming together to urge Gov. Larry Hogan to take action against the increasing havoc resulting from climate change — floods, wildfires, creeping sea-level rise, rising insurance costs — and, indeed, even deaths (“A climate action plan for Maryland’s legislature,” Dec. 14).
No, we can’t afford to wait for Congress to act, but isn’t it great that we don’t have to? Many changes we can make at the state and local level can begin to reverse the results of decades of inaction, neglect and outright denial of reality.
Karie Firoozmand, Timonium
