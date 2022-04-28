Maryland’s climate action presents a path forward | READER COMMENTARY

This has been a good news/ bad news month about climate change.

The bad news: The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a report starkly warning that countries need to accelerate their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions if we’re to avoid temperature increases that will make climate impacts more severe around the world, but especially here in Maryland.

The good news: With passage of the Climate Solutions Now Act, we have committed the state to getting to net-zero emissions by 2045 (“Climate bill accelerating Maryland’s shift from fossil fuels set to become law after Hogan withholds expected veto,” April 8). Net zero means that we offset (through carbon capture or sequestration) any emissions. The law also specifies an interim target of 60% reduction in emissions by 2031.

The bill requires several concrete measures to help us achieve those targets. Large existing buildings are to reduce their emissions from HVAC systems and hot water heating to net zero by 2040; state-owned passenger and light vehicles are to be electrified over the decade, as will many new school buses; statewide energy-savings goals are increased; and the state will provide additional funding for school systems that want to build net-zero schools. Environmental justice will be a key factor in state decisions on climate.

We’ve also laid the groundwork for future advances. The state’s Building Codes Administration is to make recommendations for an all-electric building code. The Public Service Commission is to assess utilities’ capacity for a managed transition to a highly electrified building sector. Plus, the General Assembly passed the Clean Cars Act, providing continued incentives for residents to purchase electric vehicles.

Thousands of Marylanders told us this session that there’s no turning back on our climate progress. We listened, and the legislature passed some of the most far-reaching climate legislation of any state. The League of Conservation Voters described the legislation as the “most significant action on climate we have seen anywhere in the country in 2022.” Other states and countries must accelerate their own commitments, but in Maryland, we have demonstrated that with political will, there is a path forward.

— Del. Dana Stein

The writer is vice-chair of the Maryland House Environment and Transportation Committee and represents District 11 in Baltimore County.

