Maryland’s climate plan lacks urgency and scope | READER COMMENTARY

I feel I should be proud of this year’s Maryland General Assembly for taking what are, admittedly, giant steps toward reducing our carbon emissions. Instead, I feel both angry and scared (”European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far,” Aug. 8).

Maryland’s claim to be the climate leader in the United States is based in fact. For me, though, it rings hollow. Another expression comes to mind: “The operation was a success, but the patient died.” If anyone remembers this far back, the goal of keeping atmospheric greenhouse gases below 350 parts per million (ppm) was the key to fighting climate change. The last time I checked, the actual count was 418 ppm. Now, if the science was wrong, maybe this would turn out to be a false alarm. Maybe we would not be seeing signs of global heating. No, the science was correct.

Everywhere one looks, weather and climate conditions are changing. Glaciers are melting. Droughts and major storms are intensifying. Phoenix is frying. Canada is burning. New England is flooding. The oceans are heating. Ellicott City has multiple 500-year floods. The Chesapeake Bay is heating. Central Maryland has snowless winters. It is starting to hit home.

So, if Maryland truly is a climate leader, its plan to reach net zero by 2045 seems nearly suicidal. The math is simple. Under this plan, Maryland will continue to emit greenhouse gases for the next 22 years. As bad as things are now, how much worse will this get if we keep doing this for another generation? If we are the leaders and the rest of the world is worse, that 2045 deadline seems way too far in the distance.

An even bigger problem is the goal. Net zero is simply not good enough. As long as we have 400-plus ppm of greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere, the heat will continue to build. The 10 hottest years on record were all recorded from 2010 until today. Last year tied for the hottest year ever. Now most of this heat is stored in the oceans. Water holds heat quite well. The oceans are quite big. So, no matter what we do, we already have a baseline of hotter than normal weather that will persist for a long time. Hot and getting hotter is not an acceptable future.

We need a plan not just to reach net zero and quickly, but to reach a “Net Negative.” We must both eliminate emissions and remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. This is what I heard at the Maryland Clean Energy Center legislative luncheon toward the end of this year’s sessions. One of the speakers — I think he was from Constellation Energy — used the following metaphor. If you put a crab in a cool pot of water and gradually turn up the heat, the crab will not react as if it fears death. That is what we are doing to ourselves. In this metaphor, humans are not only the crabs, we are also the people turning up the heat under the pot.

Maryland’s current plan claims we reach net zero only by importing 32% of our clean energy from some unnamed elsewhere. That is not nearly good enough. That certainly does not fit under any definition of leadership. Twenty more years heating the stove is too long. Twenty years just to set the pot to “simmering” is way too long. We need a plan to shorten the heating, turn off the stove and begin a cooling process.

At a public hearing on Maryland’s Climate Path, held at Bowie State University where a draft “Path to Net Zero” was presented, there were a lot of good ideas, but not enough urgency. There were not a lot of signs that people were willing to take risks to avoid disaster. On the other hand, there were few students in attendance. This can likely be attributed to the fact that although the hearing was at Bowie State University, school was not in session. I suspect a larger student audience would have been more insistent on greater urgency. If climate reality was presented to students as, “We intend to keep pumping greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere for another full generation and then we’ll just let the planet continue to heat on its own,” I think there would have been screams of outrage.

No one much talked about carbon-capture, at least not beyond planting additional trees. There is a reason for this. Most current carbon capture technologies create as many greenhouse gas emissions as they capture. Why? They are powered by fossil fuels. There is, however, a way around this. A few people at the meeting talked of the potential of nuclear energy to help solve the problem. Nuclear energy could power carbon capture without creating its own emissions. We certainly need to explore this option.

Nuclear energy is not only clean, but it is the most likely energy source to help de-carbonize the atmosphere. Admittedly, some folks have fears about nuclear energy, and we must do our “due diligence” to ensure safety and costs concerns are addressed. While there now are many new promising nuclear energy technologies, there may be some small risk. Still, that risk is dwarfed by the reality we are now facing. We simply cannot afford to keep turning up the heat for another generation. We cannot afford a plan that even after that generation of heating simply leaves the stove on simmer. We need a faster path to both turn off the heat and to begin cooling.

So here is a simple first step: Expand our options. Put nuclear energy back into the mix of possible solutions. See if it can work. The problem is that failure really is an option. We need to take every step possible to avoid it.

— Bill Temmink, Joppa

