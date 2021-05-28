Want to save the Chesapeake Bay? Enforce pollution laws. | READER COMMENTARY

My old friend Jerry Schubel was right in his recent commentary, “Forget restoration, focus on shaping the Chesapeake Bay’s future” (May 24), that climate change is burdening the Chesapeake Bay and requires a new way of thinking. But the author leaves us hanging, only saying we need to model a new approach, while not offering any suggestions. So I will offer one: Enforce existing state and federal laws to stop the pollution.