Want to save the Chesapeake Bay? Enforce pollution laws. | READER COMMENTARY

My old friend Jerry Schubel was right in his recent commentary, “Forget restoration, focus on shaping the Chesapeake Bay’s future” (May 24), that climate change is burdening the Chesapeake Bay and requires a new way of thinking. But the author leaves us hanging, only saying we need to model a new approach, while not offering any suggestions. So I will offer one: Enforce existing state and federal laws to stop the pollution.
The science and the law are clear, but the political will has been muddy. That’s why the Chesapeake Bay Foundation is litigating for stronger enforcement. Together with partners, we’ve challenged Maryland’s Conowingo Dam settlement — calling on federal regulators to deny the current settlement agreement.
We’ve also filed a lawsuit along with other Chesapeake Bay jurisdictions against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to enforce the Clean Water Act and prompt Pennsylvania and New York to fund and implement their Bay cleanup requirements.
We’re always looking for new ideas, but let’s not forget the old tried and true one: Enforce the law!
William C. Baker, Annapolis
The writer is president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.