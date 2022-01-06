Let us not forget those Maryland Union soldiers who enlisted despite pro-Confederate neighbors | READER COMMENTARY

I enjoyed your article on a book regarding Maryland’s pro-Union stance in the Civil War, but write to clear up what might be a misimpression left for readers (”New book challenges old ‘myths’ about Maryland’s role in the Civil War,” Dec. 30).
Certainly, as a whole, Maryland was firmly in the pro-Union camp during the Civil War as argued by the authors. A Maryland commission published a study in 1898 that shows the state raised dozens of regiments, including six known as U.S. Colored Troops, to fight for the Union. In addition, thousands of Marylanders served as Union sailors. While I am not aware of any official record of Confederate regiments raised from Maryland troops (though some Marylanders may have joined the regiments of other Confederate units), Wikipedia indicates such Maryland regiments and units were a tiny fraction of the Union Maryland regiments and units.
Nevertheless, the article does not mention (though the book does) that certain areas of the state were pro-Confederate — parts of the Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland in particular. Let us not forget that it was just four months ago that Easton decided to remove the Talbot Boys Confederate statue erected in 1916 in front of its courthouse (”Talbot Boys Confederate monument to be removed on courthouse grounds on Maryland’s Eastern Shore,” Sept. 15).
Why am I pointing this out? I am proud that my great, great grandfather William Henry Sinclair who lived on Tilghman Island in Talbot County enlisted in the Third Maryland Volunteers Regiment in the Union Army. His service included the battle of Gettysburg. I wonder how he felt when the Confederate statue was erected in 1916 (he died in 1924) and no statue was erected to honor Union veterans. The sacrifices of such Union volunteers, even if not popular then with family and neighbors in their home counties, should not be forgotten.
John B. Sinclair, Towson
