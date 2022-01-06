Let us not forget those Maryland Union soldiers who enlisted despite pro-Confederate neighbors | READER COMMENTARY

Certainly, as a whole, Maryland was firmly in the pro-Union camp during the Civil War as argued by the authors. A Maryland commission published a study in 1898 that shows the state raised dozens of regiments, including six known as U.S. Colored Troops, to fight for the Union. In addition, thousands of Marylanders served as Union sailors. While I am not aware of any official record of Confederate regiments raised from Maryland troops (though some Marylanders may have joined the regiments of other Confederate units), Wikipedia indicates such Maryland regiments and units were a tiny fraction of the Union Maryland regiments and units.