Maryland sympathized with the South, it’s a part of racist history we can’t disown | READER COMMENTARY

I’m not advocating for keeping our racist song. On top of its lyrics, I think “Oh Christmas Tree” is a stupid melody for a state song. But to pretend that Maryland was actually significantly divided on the concept of slavery or sympathy for the South during the Civil War seems to be an attempt to whitewash our history. We should be “woke” enough to admit that Maryland was part of the racist history of the United States. If we do change our state song, we should be putting a monument up listing our old song’s lyrics and the new ones to say to the world that yes, we were racists but now we reject that past.