The Reginald F. Lewis Museum is in a unique position to highlight the contributions of Harriet Tubman, a leading abolitionist and political activist best known as a conductor of the Underground Railroad and Frederick Douglass, a national leader of the abolitionist movement who is considered one of the greatest orators in the history of the United States. There is also Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court Justice who is best known for arguing the Brown v. Board of Education case which led to desegregation of public schools in the United States, Clarence Mitchell, Jr., chief lobbyist of the NAACP and the late Congressman and civil rights champion Elijah Cummings.