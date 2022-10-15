Legalized pot will require health warnings | READER COMMENTARY

Bottles of gummies, fortified with THC, are sold at Embrace CBD Wellness. Voters will soon decide whether to make cannabis products available for adult recreational use in Maryland. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

The polls suggest that Question 4 legalizing recreational marijuana in Maryland will pass in November. I am encouraged that The Baltimore Sun’s endorsement of the constitutional amendment clearly highlights the public health issues with marijuana (”Vote ‘for’ statewide ballot Question 4: Legalize adult use of cannabis in Maryland,” Oct 12).

If this measure passes, then the detailed regulations get decided by legislative committee. The citizens of Maryland deserve strong health warnings on cannabis products. The scientific evidence clearly shows that today’s marijuana, which is significantly more potent that that of the 1960s, can cause increased traffic fatalities, psychosis, increased depression and suicide among other health issues, including pregnancy complications, in some individuals.

We have health warnings on all medications and many everyday products, and they absolutely must be a part of the upcoming regulations.

— Kevin G. Becker, Sparks Glencoe

