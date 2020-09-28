UM’s students should have weekly coronavirus testing | READER COMMENTARY

I’m a neurophysiology major at the University of Maryland, and I am worried about the well-being of our campus (“Dorm full of University of Maryland students potentially exposed to COVID-19 asked to stay in their rooms,” Sept. 18). Students' mental and physical health is being neglected due to a lack of a proper COVID-19 response from the university. I personally chose to live at home due to my increased risk, but my friends who had no better living situation than on and off-campus housing are suffering. Despite the rising number of deaths, which has now reached 200,000 people nationwide and almost 4,000 in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan is calling to initiate reopening plans for the state. He recently called for indoor dining at restaurants to increase their capacity to 75%, which will risk lives unnecessarily.