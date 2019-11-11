Maryland is not open for business As a Maryland resident, a taxpayer for the past 30 years, and the CEO of a locally-based company, Lighting Maintenance Inc. (LMI), I am now at a crossroads. LMI has enjoyed a long relationship with the state of Maryland and has delivered services for significant government contracts impacting our state’s infrastructure and community. Unfortunately, due to unfair regulations regarding small business certification in the state, we need to move our headquarters to Virginia in order to stay competitive in our industry and keep as many of our 75 Maryland-based employees, many who have been with us for years, as possible.