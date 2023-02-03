Maryland business should be done in-state by Maryland businesses | READER COMMENTARY

I read with fascination Sunday’s editorial about Maryland’s 529 Plan that mentioned servicing of the plan was done by a Florida business (“Wes Moore inherits a dysfunctional state government”). That reminded me that every time I visit my son in Bowie I incur a toll, the payment for which I send to an address in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Wouldn’t it be better for Maryland not to farm out these services and keep our citizens employed and busy doing it in-state? The little bit of possible savings in this foolishness would be made up I am sure by taxes paid by our Maryland employees. And I hate the difficulty of sending my tolls to Pennsylvania. Can anyone answer my inquiry?

— Geoff Smoot, Hebron

