Maryland basketball: Underwhelming results because of so-so recruiting? | READER COMMENTARY

Many of us here in Maryland are diehard sports fans and when our teams lose we are crushed (”3 takeaways from Maryland’s loss to Texas in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament,” March 29). The University of Maryland is a large educational institution and its teams play in the Big Ten Conference in sports — if only to generate revenue. Maryland has some of the best high school sports programs in the country from which to recruit talent. Yet, UM’s football and basketball programs have been only mediocre for decades. How come?
I believe it is the failure of the school’s recruiting program. They are only recruiting mediocre players. Not to mention the coaching staff. They are not doing to good job here either. Why is the University of Maryland paying men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon millions to coach a mediocre team? Never to get to the Final Four? I waited patiently for weeks to see Maryland’s “high-powered” women’s basketball team dominate the competition in the Sweet Sixteen. What a terrible disappointment in Sunday night’s game.
Why did Brenda Frese receive ESPN’s National Coach of the Year award as well as Big Ten Coach of the Year? Many teams have better records. The person who should have won the award was the coach of the University of Texas at Austin women’s basketball team for a brilliant game that literally unraveled Maryland’s high-powered offense. People say its only a sport. Yes, I know, but Maryland pride is being challenged when it comes to recruiting. No player wants to come and play for a mediocre team and mediocre coaching. Well, I know that I wouldn’t!
R. Colligan, Harmans
