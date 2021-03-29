Maryland basketball: Underwhelming results because of so-so recruiting? | READER COMMENTARY

Why did Brenda Frese receive ESPN’s National Coach of the Year award as well as Big Ten Coach of the Year? Many teams have better records. The person who should have won the award was the coach of the University of Texas at Austin women’s basketball team for a brilliant game that literally unraveled Maryland’s high-powered offense. People say its only a sport. Yes, I know, but Maryland pride is being challenged when it comes to recruiting. No player wants to come and play for a mediocre team and mediocre coaching. Well, I know that I wouldn’t!