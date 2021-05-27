Equal pay for equal work in college basketball | READER COMMENTARY

The renewal of the contract of Brenda Frese as the University of Maryland women’s basketball coach is good news (”Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese signs contract extension through 2026-27,” May 25). However, her salary of $1.4 million a year is $1.3 million less than men’s coach Mark Turgeon of $2.7 million.
Coach Frese has won over 500 games. She has participated in 17 NCAA tournaments, won 14 conference championships and has been named National Coach of the Year twice and Big Ten Coach of the Year four times. This is an impressive record.
The discrepancies in salaries is a continuing example of women being underpaid for doing the same job as men, sometimes even better than their male counterparts. The University of Maryland and all employers must end this discrimination. All women deserve to be paid equal salary for equal work and not continued to be treated as second class citizens.
Teresa Gilbert, Severna Park
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.