Maryland should ban all flavored tobacco products

According to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, companies can apply for the Food and Drug Administration’s permission to reenter their flavored e-cigarette products to the market and receive approval as long as the products provide “net benefit” for public health. However, the term “net” can be very ambiguous. In fact, the FDA has a bad track record of approving products without proper consideration. For example, in the FDA’s approval of a new version of aripiprazole, a popular antipsychotic drug, research found that 80% of the scientific papers used to justify approval were misleading about the drug’s potential benefits.