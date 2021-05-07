Maryland too lax on harmful ammonia coming from poultry farms | READER COMMENTARY

A recent ruling by a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge stalled the issuance of permits for Maryland’s Confined Animal Feeding Operations or CAFOs until regulations could be added to limit the aerosol dispersion of ammonia. The ammonia dispersion from CAFOs is not only caustic and dangerous to breathe for residents living near CAFOs, the ammonia also deposits on soil and water as nitrogen. That excess nitrogen enters our waterways and thus the Chesapeake Bay and coastal bays behind Ocean City where it causes algae blooms that kill aquatic vegetation, fish and other marine animals.