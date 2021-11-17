Too many still lack affordable health care | READER COMMENTARY

State Sen. Brian Feldman and Del. Joseline Pena-Melnyk can be justly proud of the efforts that have been made in Maryland to provide more people with health care coverage that they can afford (“Lawmakers: A stronger ACA keeps Marylanders healthy,” Nov. 12). As they note, however, there is much more to be done. The adoption of Improved Medicare for All would complete their work.
Despite these legislators’ best efforts, 6% of all Marylanders — the populations of Garrett, Allegany, Calvert, Worcester, Queen Anne’s, Talbot and Carroll counties combined — have no health care coverage. Many people still struggle to pay premiums, co-payments and deductibles and prescription drug prices are often exorbitant.
Improved Medicare for All would cover every American from birth to death and provide them quality, affordable and appropriate health care. Premiums, deductibles, co-payments and out-of-pocket expenses would be eliminated. Drug prices would be negotiated by the federal government.
I hope our state legislators will urge their federal counterparts to finish their work for the sake of all Marylanders and Americans.
Richard Bruning, Baltimore
