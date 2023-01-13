Problem-plagued Maryland 529: Government do-gooders in action | READER COMMENTARY

A processional marks graduation at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in Fairbanks, Alaska. Accounting problems with the Florida-based vendor running Maryland's Prepaid College Trust have caused some college students to be shortchanged money they need for tuition. File. (AP Photo/Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, Sam Harrel) ( / AP)

The ongoing problems with Maryland 529 are sending voters a message (”Colleges consider delaying tuition bills for families affected by issues with Maryland 529 savings plan,” Jan. 11). The problems have been with the interest paid for years, the accounting of peoples’ accounts, the payment of funds belonging to parents and the truthful communication by the government about the problems. I smell lawsuits coming and taxpayers paying huge amounts for government inability to run the program correctly or honestly.

This, I believe, is an example of government do-gooders making promises that government will never be able to deliver without big government problems. It is the same stack of problems with Social Security, the government dole programs, the government giving people money to not work, the border crisis and care for unaccompanied youth, the government rules for COVID, etc. President Ronald Reagan was correct. The scariest words one can hear are, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

Voters must stop voting for politicians who vote for large government programs. They should vote for those who want to get rid of them.

— Michael T. Buttner, Bel Air

