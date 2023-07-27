A summer so hot you want to leave on a jet plane | READER COMMENTARY

In this July 27, 2004 file photo, Mary Travers, Peter Yarrow and Paul Stookey. of Peter, Paul and Mary perform at the Democratic National Convention in Boston. Travers, who had battled leukemia for several years, died Wednesday Sept. 16, 2009. (Elise Amendola/Associated Press) (ELISE AMENDOLA, Associated Press)

The current Baltimore heat wave recalls a hot, humid summer day in 1972 when I attended a free concert by Mary Travers at Hopkins Plaza (”Maryland weather: Late-week heat wave expected to bring high of 99 on Friday,” July 24).

Peter, Paul and Mary had broken up, and Travers performed songs from her first solo album. She was into her third song when the sky turned dark and torrents of rain fell. Nearly all of the 100 people in the audience ran away to stay dry. Travers kept singing and I — along with six other people — kept listening.

Travers asked us to meet her in the parking stairwell across from the stage. She showed up with one of her band’s acoustic guitar players. We huddled together in the tiny concrete as the storm, with its thunder and lighting, raged above us.

She sang songs of love, alienation, peace and loneliness. She was unpretentious and kind, chatting with us between each song. Travers sang for about 45 minutes. Her respect for her music and for us is something I will never forget.

”Thank you very much for listening,” she said before leaving. “Be safe, and never stop caring about each other. God bless you.”

Travers died from leukemia in 2009. Today, I still find myself listening to her music, especially when skies are dark.

— Mel Tansill, Catonsville

