Homeless advocate deserves the spotlight | READER COMMENTARY

Kudos to The Baltimore Sun for shining a spotlight on Mary Slicher and Project PLASE (”How a 1970s survey taken in Baltimore’s emergency rooms and churches led to an Irvington homeless shelter,” Dec. 20).

I became aware of both in 1974 when a friend supported her establishment of the agency. We were all idealists in our early 20s back then. During my 48 years as a social worker, I was aware of the program and had the pleasure of meeting Mary on occasion. All these years later, she is still running Project PLASE and advocating for individuals who are homeless in Baltimore.

She is truly a hero who deserves that spotlight. Thank you, Mary.

— Steve Block, Pikesville

