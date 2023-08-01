Let’s not forget O’Malley was an effective city councilman, too | READER COMMENTARY

In 1999, then-Baltimore City Councilman Martin O'Malley fronted the Irish rock band O'Malley's March performing here at Mick O'Shea's on Charles Street. File. (Andre Chung/Baltimore Sun) (Andre Chung, The Baltimore Sun)

Reading the article, “Biden to nominate former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley to head Social Security Administration” (July 26), there is an omission of an historical fact that Baltimore residents would love to have read, particularly those living in the northeast part of the city.

Prior to being elected Baltimore’s mayor, Martin O’Malley was our District 3 councilman for two terms, from 1991 to 1999. He was one of the best council members the district has ever had, never hesitating to challenge the housing or police commissioners. He lived in the neighborhood of Lauraville for a couple of years and then moved over to Waltherson.

Advertisement

So for many of us, Martin was also a neighbor as well as a friend.

— Georgia Corso, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.