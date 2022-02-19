Celebrating Maryland’s 10th year of marriage equality | READER COMMENTARY

Ten years ago this spring, Maryland joined other states around the country in recognizing marriage equality. It now seems an obvious and well-respected civil right, but at the time, it was far from it.
In 2012, I was a state senator representing Howard and Carroll counties and a co-sponsor of the legislation that would make it legal for all Marylanders to be wed. Despite the political pressure, I chose to follow what I felt was right as I have done my entire life. Like my father did in the ‘50s and ‘60s, I decided to work for the civil rights issue of my generation. At the time of the vote, I was the only Republican to support the marriage equality bill in the state Senate. More importantly though, I remember the positive relationships I built and sustained throughout that process and I am blessed that they continue to this day.
When I became Howard County Executive, I established the LGBTQ Roundtable where I, along with members of my cabinet, met with local advocates to make Howard County government more inclusive, respectful and accepting of those in the LGBTQ community. As I reflect on that moment a decade ago, it serves as a reminder that our elected officials should be focused on what’s best for our community and not on what’s best for their political careers.
My vote for marriage equality on Feb. 23, 2012, remains one of the proudest moments in my life. I want to thank the many individuals who worked tirelessly to push Maryland to take this step toward justice and equality, and for my colleagues who put people over politics.
Allan H. Kittleman, West Friendship
The writer, a Republican, served as Howard County Executive from 2014-2018 and as a member of the Maryland Senate from 2004 to 2014.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.