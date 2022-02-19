Celebrating Maryland’s 10th year of marriage equality | READER COMMENTARY

In 2012, I was a state senator representing Howard and Carroll counties and a co-sponsor of the legislation that would make it legal for all Marylanders to be wed. Despite the political pressure, I chose to follow what I felt was right as I have done my entire life. Like my father did in the ‘50s and ‘60s, I decided to work for the civil rights issue of my generation. At the time of the vote, I was the only Republican to support the marriage equality bill in the state Senate. More importantly though, I remember the positive relationships I built and sustained throughout that process and I am blessed that they continue to this day.