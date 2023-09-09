Widow: Will Mark P. Cohen Award continue under Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates? | READER COMMENTARY

In 2009, Baltimore lost a valuable enforcer of the law — my late husband, Mark P. Cohen. He had served as a career prosecutor in the State’s Attorney’s Office in Baltimore City for 38 years until his untimely death from cancer at age 62. He was serving as the head of the Homicide Unit at the time and had held that position for 12 years.

The headline of The Sun’s obituary read, “He helped take hundreds of murderers off the streets of Baltimore.” State’s Attorney Jessamy beautifully eulogized him at his funeral, and the Baltimore City Police Department honored him with a send off of a motorcycle brigade and an honorary salute. Mayor Sheila Dixon offered her condolences to my daughter and me with a certificate of remembrance and a recognition of his service. It was clear that City of Baltimore appreciated his service.

When State’s Attorney Gregg Bernstein took office in 2010, he created a series of awards for the often underappreciated work of the assistant state’s attorneys of Baltimore City. The award created for outstanding service and hard work given to the prosecutor who worked tirelessly and unselfishly for the citizens of Baltimore was the Mark P. Cohen Award. I had moved out of Baltimore to return to West Virginia to care for aging parents and a disabled sister at that time, and State’s Attorney Bernstein made a concerted effort to locate me so that I could be present at the ceremony at which the award was presented. This was truly an honor and effort that I appreciated tremendously.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby continued this tradition when she took office. She began a Winter Solstice Ceremony, where she raised funds and honored families who had had family members that had been victims of crime. The office awards were presented at this gathering, and I was always there to present my late husband’s award. Again, what an honor it was to meet the person who had earned this recognition in my late husband’s name.

When State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, who worked under my husband in the Homicide Unit years ago, took office, I was interested in seeing if this award was going to continue. I once visited the State’s Attorneys Office after it left the courthouse for their current office, and I was proud to see that the plaque for Mark’s award was hanging on the wall with the name of each year’s recipient from the time of its inception engraved upon it. This, of course, gave me an impression of the permanence of the award. Unfortunately, however, after numerous emails to the office, I have received no responses to the inquiries that I have made in this regard. I even called the office and spoke with an office assistant and explained who I was and my concern. This assistant informed me that I would get a response; unfortunately there has been none.

State’s Attorney Bates has been doing a remarkable job of building a positive public profile of the office, while also making sure that justice is being restored to Baltimore. The job of state’s attorney, after all, is to be the face of the office and make important decisions that ensure that Baltimore is a law-abiding city. I also know firsthand how much the state’s attorney relies on the assistants to go into the courtroom every day to represent the office and the citizens of Baltimore to protect them.

As a family member of one of those assistants, I was so appreciative of the recognition that the previous state’s attorneys had shown for their assistants, and I am deeply disappointed in the lack of respect that State’s Attorney Bates has shown for his former boss by not returning my simple request to let my daughter and me know if my husband’s award is going to continue. If it’s not, I would at least like to be given the opportunity to have the plaque that used to hang in the office so my daughter could add it to her tangible memories of her father.

Mr. Bates is often shown with his own adorable daughters at events. It’s disappointing that he doesn’t consider Mark’s daughter in this situation. She lost her dad when she was barely 19.

I hope this letter will serve as a reminder to Mr. Bates’ staff that even if no definite decision has been made concerning the future of this award, the family would be grateful for a response.

— Cheryl Cohen, Sleepy Hollow, New York

