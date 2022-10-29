Hey, Greg Roman: Andrews can’t be the only target | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) leaves the field with an injury during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, October 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Peter Joneleit via AP) (Peter Joneleit /AP)

Mark Andrews is not Superman. He has been double-teamed for past two games, yet Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to target him (”With Mark Andrews hurt, rookie tight end Isaiah Likely rises to the occasion in win over Buccaneers,” Oct. 28).

Fans are aware that there are other receivers who Jackson never finds. Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman has got to go!

Advertisement

— Angela Beltram, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.