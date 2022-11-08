Don’t ‘Tár’ Marin Alsop’s reputation | READER COMMENTARY

I don’t know the extent to which the film “Tár” could or should be based on Marin Alsop’s life (”Reel life or real life? New film ‘Tár’ appears to borrow from former Baltimore Symphony conductor Marin Alsop’s biography,” Nov. 3). I do know what I recently saw and heard as a member of the Baltimore Choral Arts Society in Vienna, where we sang Leonard Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms” under her direction, along with a Vienna-based choir and the Vienna Radio Symphonic Orchestra.

Through four rehearsals and the concert performance, I had the privilege of experiencing Alsop’s professionalism, precision, passion, energy and clear direction. She is a perfectionist who let us know what she wanted in a kind way without bombarding us with criticism. I reached the point where I stopped looking at my score and just followed her lead. I was amazed by the whole experience. In my view, Baltimore and the world have been blessed to have Marin Alsop’s talents.

— Michael Lee, Towson

