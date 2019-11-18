Maestra Marin Alsop (“BSO music director Marin Alsop criticizes how symphony is run, hints she is “nearing the end” of her tenure,” Nov. 13) has raised the orchestra to world class status. Getting to that level is a major task; maintaining that status is harder.
The new initiatives Ms. Alsop developed, and her prominence as a woman conductor, can all contribute to maintaining that status. The tepid response from BSO President and CEO Peter Kjome seeming to indicate “business as usual” does not bode well for persuading Ms. Alsop to remain in Baltimore when her contract expires in 2021.
Why should she? Given her international reputation as one of the world’s great conductors and teachers, I suspect opportunities where her artistic voice would be valued should be numerous.
Richard A. Disharoon, Baltimore
