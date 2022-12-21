City Council’s shameful Mosby tribute | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby speaks after a resolution was adopted by the Baltimore City Council honoring her for her eight years of service as Nick Mosby, council president, the resolution's sponsor and her husband, listens. Dec. 15, 2022. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun). (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

I am appalled that the Baltimore City Council commended Marilyn Mosby for her service when she is under federal investigation for fraud, when she and her husband failed to pay taxes, and when crime has been terrible during her tenure as Baltimore City State’s Attorney (”Baltimore City Council recognizes State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby with resolution as she prepares to leave office,” Dec. 15).

What have we come to in this city? We should be the laughingstock of the United States. This is a new low in politics here.

— Steven Sutor, Baltimore

