Mosby needs to travel less, prosecute more | READER COMMENTARY

While slightly relieved that Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby doesn’t appear to have utilized city funds for her travels, I am still appalled at the amount of travel (”Baltimore’s Marilyn Mosby may not have done anything illegal, but the top prosecutor’s travel still raises concerns,” Feb. 11).
Ms. Mosby was away approximately 30% of her salaried time during 2018-2019. She was being paid to be a state’s attorney, not a roving ambassador pumping up her own brand or nascent business. In any company I’ve been associated with, one gets permission for travel of any duration during paid workweeks based on the benefit that travel has to the company or organization.
Each and every one of those trips took her away from her duties to serve the citizens of Baltimore as a state’s attorney. The citizens of Baltimore need people to show up every day and do the work.
Marie LaPorte, Reisterstown
