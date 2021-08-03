Mosby’s financial conduct merits scrutiny | READER COMMENTARY

It seems odd to me that you would lead your Sunday edition with a lawyer’s brief on behalf of Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, particularly in a question and answer format you had used previously (”Q&A: Baltimore’s Marilyn Mosby and attorney on the criminal tax investigation of her and her husband,” July 29).
Ms. Mosby’s lawyer blames everybody for his client’s dilemma. According to him, she is being targeted because she is a black, female and a progressive state’s attorney. The cabal against her includes the Baltimore City inspector general, the Maryland Attorney Grievance Commission, two highly-respected prosecutors in the United States Attorney’s Office as well as representatives in the U.S. Department of Justice.
If, as her lawyer says, this should be a routine civil tax audit and not a criminal matter, I have one question: Why didn’t she pay the relatively nominal amount owed before she bought condominiums in Florida?
Sometimes, when there is smoke, there is also fire.
Joseph “Jay” A. Schwartz III, Towson
