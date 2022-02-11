xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

MSNBC’s Reid failed to hold Mosby accountable | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Feb 11, 2022 10:04 AM
Marilyn Mosby, right, the Baltimore City State's Attorney, appeared on MSNBC's The Reidout on Feb. 1 with host Joy Reid. (MSNBC Handout/Baltimore Sun).
Marilyn Mosby, right, the Baltimore City State's Attorney, appeared on MSNBC's The Reidout on Feb. 1 with host Joy Reid. (MSNBC Handout/Baltimore Sun). (MSNBC)

I’m typically a fan of Joy Reid, but her handling of the Marilyn Mosby interview was utterly disappointing (”Dan Rodricks: Eight questions Joy Reid should have asked Marilyn Mosby,” Feb. 3).

Ms. Reid did not try to hold Ms. Mosby accountable for anything. Thank you, Dan Rodricks, for raising these questions. Ms. Mosby certainly seems to be facing a lot of serious questions and does not seem to have any good answers.

Advertisement

Steve Klose, Ellicott City

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement