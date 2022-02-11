MSNBC’s Reid failed to hold Mosby accountable | READER COMMENTARY

I’m typically a fan of Joy Reid, but her handling of the Marilyn Mosby interview was utterly disappointing (”Dan Rodricks: Eight questions Joy Reid should have asked Marilyn Mosby,” Feb. 3).
Ms. Reid did not try to hold Ms. Mosby accountable for anything. Thank you, Dan Rodricks, for raising these questions. Ms. Mosby certainly seems to be facing a lot of serious questions and does not seem to have any good answers.
Steve Klose, Ellicott City
