Prison should not be in Marilyn Mosby’s future | READER COMMENTARY

Your editorial about former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was excellent, especially in its concluding paragraph which pointed out that while her actions that led to her legal problems cannot be excused she also leaves behind a legacy that is positive in many regards (”The rise and profoundly sad fall of Marilyn Mosby,” Nov. 12).

And let us not forget that all of her perjury charges, regardless of legal niceties and language, were based on her attempts, as misguided as they may have been, to retrieve her own money from her own retirement account. That reality was not allowed to be stressed at the trial, but it is a fact, nonetheless. Some punishment is obviously appropriate for the guilty finding, but incarceration, regardless of the so-called expert opinions quoted in some reports, is not.

— Harris Factor, Columbia

