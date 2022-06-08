Mosby can’t duck responsibility for her office | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby speaks at a press conference on the findings of a University of Maryland racial disparities report involving policing and incarcerations of Blacks in Baltimore. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (JERRY JACKSON/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby refuses to accept any blame when it comes to the problems in the organization she is responsible for and has run during her two terms in office. All the problems are due to someone else (“Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby deflects blame for prosecutorial staffing shortage,” June 7). She claims that her office is understaffed and that her prosecutors are “overworked and underpaid.” She attributed the attrition to the coronavirus pandemic, voluminous caseloads, uncompetitive salaries and “uncooperative witnesses and uncooperative judges.”

What she fails to realize is, as the head of the agency, she bears overall responsibility for the success or failure of that agency. That is what command of an organization is all about. You are in charge, and you bear the responsibility for running the organization.

Advertisement

And of course as always, Ms. Mosby states that news reports about the staffing woes are “misguided and politically charged.” Definitely fake news, Ms. Mosby.

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.