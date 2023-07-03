Legalized pot carries health risks, and not just for kids | READER COMMENTARY

Chief Mindy Segal’s edible treats, at The Hatchery, in Chicago, Illinois. Segal is a pastry chef who works to help clients through medical treats. File. (Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune) (Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune)

As Maryland launches its entry into the world of legalized recreational marijuana, Dr. Brian R. E. Schultz’s blunt warning about children’s exposure to edible marijuana treats — often of undetermined potency — is a heads-up for parents, emergency departments’ staff and all of us (“Cannabis will soon be legal for adult use in Maryland, but kids could mistake edibles for candy,” June 21).

Alas, there are more negative consequences we can expect. Cannabis hyperemesis syndrome, or CHS, affects people who use marijuana long-term, smoking or ingesting synthetics. Its symptoms are persistent vomiting, nausea, stomach pains, dehydration and repeat visits to hospital emergency rooms. Prolonged CHS can cause brain swelling, seizures, kidney failure, heart rhythm abnormalities and other complications.

CHS appears mostly in older teens and adults, most of whom are chronic, daily marijuana users. It may take years for CHS to develop, but the only cure is to quit using marijuana.

A second dynamic to watch for is cannabis use disorder, or CUD. This is a clinical diagnosis that describes an inability to stop using marijuana even when it causes significant dysfunctions to daily life, work, family relationships, driving and other responsibilities.

I remember when I sat in on Harford County’s juvenile court, hearing students say, “weed isn’t addictive” and “nobody ever overdosed on marijuana.” The fact is marijuana can be addictive, and while perhaps no young person ever died directly from weed, YouTube and social media have many stories from aggrieved parents whose child committed suicide after extensive marijuana use.

Other challenges facing our policymakers and health care system are how to deal with potency, how the underground market will offer cheaper, strong product than licensed dispensaries and the impact on schools and emergency departments.

— Don Mathis, Havre de Grace

The writer is a certified peer recovery specialist at Voices of Hope.

