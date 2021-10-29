Poll likely misrepresents public view on marijuana | READER COMMENTARY

The release of the new Goucher College poll (”Poll: Support drops slightly for marijuana legalization in Maryland,” Oct. 26) illustrates a flaw often seen in misleading surveys. The marijuana question was: “Do you [support or oppose] making marijuana legal for recreational use in Maryland?” By failing to present a middle option, in this case decriminalization, they force the respondent to choose between extremes.
Although that may be a necessary framework when choosing a candidate in our two-party system, experts on polling maintain the lack of a middle option as an important source of error when gauging public sentiment on the issues of the day. In the case of marijuana legalization, the error is compounded by the likelihood that most Marylanders don’t realize marijuana is already decriminalized here.
Possessing enough for about 20 joints is no crime, and up to 50 pounds is only a misdemeanor statewide. Even that charge can be avoided through diversion programs available in most counties. Had the poll described the existing law, it is quite likely that the responses they tallied would have been quite different.
Christine Miller, Idlewylde
