Legalized cannabis can help reduce Baltimore County homicide numbers | READER COMMENTARY

Sierra Nicole McCoy holds a 2017 photo of herself and son Michael McCoy, who was killed in 2019 during marijuana sale turned deadly drug robbery. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (KARL MERTON FERRON/The Baltimore Sun)

The media’s focus on violent crime and homicides in Baltimore is justified. Over 300 homicides in the city per year since 2015 is unacceptable. Yet, Baltimore County set a murder record in 2021 that surpassed the last record set in 2019. In fact, the county had a 64% increase in homicides from 2020 to 2021. So what are we going to do about it? Current Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger has claimed that almost every drug-related murder has involved a marijuana deal.

The Sun recently featured a story about Sierra McCoy’s criticism of how Mr. Shellenberger handled the murder prosecution related to her son who was killed during a marijuana robbery (”Grieving mother, Baltimore County NAACP question: Why weren’t some in drug robbery-turned-murder charged?” March 9). Just over two weeks ago, at a fundraiser for “Republican Women of Baltimore County,” Mr. Shellenberger stated that legalization of marijuana is a bad idea. He knows that black market sales have created a dangerous environment leading to killings, but advocates for its continued existence.

Advertisement

It’s time we legalize cannabis and save lives. It’s common sense.

— Robbie Leonard, Towson

Advertisement

The writer is a Democratic candidate for Baltimore County state’s attorney.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.