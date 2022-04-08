Legalized cannabis can help reduce Baltimore County homicide numbers | READER COMMENTARY

The media’s focus on violent crime and homicides in Baltimore is justified. Over 300 homicides in the city per year since 2015 is unacceptable. Yet, Baltimore County set a murder record in 2021 that surpassed the last record set in 2019. In fact, the county had a 64% increase in homicides from 2020 to 2021. So what are we going to do about it? Current Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger has claimed that almost every drug-related murder has involved a marijuana deal.
The Sun recently featured a story about Sierra McCoy’s criticism of how Mr. Shellenberger handled the murder prosecution related to her son who was killed during a marijuana robbery (”Grieving mother, Baltimore County NAACP question: Why weren’t some in drug robbery-turned-murder charged?” March 9). Just over two weeks ago, at a fundraiser for “Republican Women of Baltimore County,” Mr. Shellenberger stated that legalization of marijuana is a bad idea. He knows that black market sales have created a dangerous environment leading to killings, but advocates for its continued existence.
It’s time we legalize cannabis and save lives. It’s common sense.
— Robbie Leonard, Towson
The writer is a Democratic candidate for Baltimore County state’s attorney.
