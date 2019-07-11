Decriminalizing pot has adverse effects

Driving south to Pueblo, Colo., it was necessary to set my car’s air vents on recirculate to block the stench coming in from passing cars. Yes, they are using while they are driving, and it shows in the increasing traffic fatality rates published by the Colorado Department of Transportation, as well as in the resulting toxicology screens which document a nearly three-fold increase in fatalities involving cannabis. Increasingly, I am seeing evidence for marijuana use by drivers here. This spring, I emerged from my local office supply company to find the car next to mine was filled with pot smoke. When I knocked on the car’s window to tell the driver he shouldn’t be smoking pot and driving, he remained unperturbed and drove casually away. It was with a sinking heart that I dialed 911 because I knew if he headed south in to Baltimore, he was heading to safe territory for him.