Don’t limit cannabis licensing in Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

A marijuana plant is ready to be harvested. The Maryland General Assembly is currently debating legislation to decide how cannabis, now legal for adult recreation use under a voter-approved state constitutional amendment, will be regulated. File. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski) (Ed Andrieski/AP)

Dan Morhaim makes compelling arguments in his recent commentary in The Baltimore Sun regarding cannabis legislation (”Maryland cannabis regulation bills a good start; here’s how to make them better,” March 2). It certainly doesn’t make any sense to me to limit the number of licenses, especially since the companies with medical cannabis licenses do have a headstart, and consumers ought to have more than a limited number of choices.

By not capping the number of licenses, there would be more competition, a greater diversity among owners of the shops and lower prices for consumers. Let the little guys have a chance to make some of this money. This would lower the price and produce greater availability — especially for people who don’t have their own transportation. This, in turn, would make it less likely that people will buy marijuana from drug dealers. This seems like a win-win to me.

— Bob Brown, Owings Mills

