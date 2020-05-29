To reduce crime, Baltimore needs to rescind the war on drugs | READER COMMENTARY

And here we cower, half a century later, holding onto the notion that somehow this year, this generation will be different. It’s the classic doing the same stupid things repeatedly and expecting a different result paradigm. This town, with its sky-high murder rate, will never be a safe place to live, especially for the people ducking their heads in the worst neighborhoods, until we demand that the powers-that-be, as a first step on a long journey, rescind the Category I classification for cannabis (the same substance being legally sold all over town and this nation).