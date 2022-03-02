Don’t derail pot legalization with more studies | READER COMMENTARY

What a wishy-washy thing to say from this Republican, especially considering that there were apparently zero attempts to study the same public health effects before it was made illegal in the first place. If it is so wrong to proceed without the benefit of unspecified public health studies now, why weren’t they conducted before hundreds of thousands of people were arrested and potentially had their lives forever changed because narrow-minded individuals such as Mr. Shoemaker felt they knew better without the benefits of the same studies they insist are vital now?