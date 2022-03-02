Don’t derail pot legalization with more studies | READER COMMENTARY

It was recently reported that Del. Haven Shoemaker, a Carroll County Republican, said during a House debate regarding legislation to legalize marijuana that it would be wrong to do so before the state can conduct its study of the public health effects (”Maryland House approves legislation allowing voters to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana use,” Feb. 25).
What a wishy-washy thing to say from this Republican, especially considering that there were apparently zero attempts to study the same public health effects before it was made illegal in the first place. If it is so wrong to proceed without the benefit of unspecified public health studies now, why weren’t they conducted before hundreds of thousands of people were arrested and potentially had their lives forever changed because narrow-minded individuals such as Mr. Shoemaker felt they knew better without the benefits of the same studies they insist are vital now?
How about including the “public health effects” of growing up in a single family environment because some father or mother went to jail for smoking a joint? For a group that whines incessantly about freedoms lost, it seems they are more interested in jailing people than studying anything. They are still free not to participate, but leave the rest of us alone and let us fix an obvious overreaction from a bygone era.
Harry Hammond, Finksburg
