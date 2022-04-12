Even supporters of legalized cannabis recognize challenges ahead | READER COMMENTARY

One of the benefits that legalized cannabis supporters, of which I am one, tout is the elimination of the illegal drug trade and, with it, the reduction of fatal and nonfatal shootings. However, in states that have legalized recreational cannabis, there has been a rise in illegal sales and arrests for cannabis related crimes have actually increased (”Legal cannabis in Maryland: still a work in progress,” April 4).

The New York Times, Politico and others have reported extensively on the topic. In one instance, Oregon’s legal growers sold their excess supply which was then smuggled into other states fueling illegal markets. In California, illegal operators set up storefronts that sell their product at discount rates, undercutting legal sales and tax revenue. Would the illegal market continue in a city like Baltimore and its suburbs? It strains credulity to think corner dealers will all of a sudden stop selling marijuana to people that want it. Besides, marijuana isn’t the only substance for sale. Will legal operators be numerous and convenient enough and sell at a competitive price with taxes paid by grower, retailer and the buyer? With a shrinking customer base, will violence increase as illegal sellers protect what market share remains?

Advertisement

What about enforcement? Even if we consider equity in every license granted, there will be some that continue to operate illegally. Surely, legal operators who are paying taxes and following the law will demand their rights be protected. What will the penalty for selling illegal cannabis look like? Surely, it can’t be less than the current penalties if we’re to protect the interests of the licensed sellers and the state of Maryland. The intentions are good and the reasoning sound but we need to take care to ensure we don’t make the problem worse.

Bob McGeehan, Columbia

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.